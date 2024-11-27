Genesee County Zonta chapter shines orange light on violence with 16 days of activism

Press Release:

Genesee County Chapter of Zonta International is proud to announce a series of impactful activities as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, a global movement dedicated to ending violence against women and girls.

This year’s campaign runs from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, through December 10, Human Rights Day. The Batavia - Genesee County Chapter has planned a variety of initiatives to raise awareness and support survivors in our community.

Local Activities

Donation to Local Domestic Violence Charity As part of our commitment to supporting survivors, Zonta will be donating to a local domestic violence charity. We are grateful to those who purchased popcorn from our fundraising event this fall. There is still time to purchase and help support this donation. Please reach out to the Batavia - Genesee Zonta Chapter Facebook page to get further information. Lighting City Hall Orange During the 16 Days, Batavia City Hall will glow orange—the campaign's signature color symbolizing hope and a brighter future free of violence. Engage Online Follow us on Facebook at Zonta Genesee County Facebook Page for updates, event details, and information on how you can get involved.

Why This Matters

Violence against women is a global issue that affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime. By participating in the 16 Days of Activism, the Genesee County Chapter of Zonta International joins a worldwide effort to end gender-based violence and support those who have been affected.

Get Involved

We invite community members to join us in this vital mission. Whether by attending events, engaging online, or supporting local organizations, everyone can play a role in creating a safer, more equitable future.

For more details and updates, visit our Facebook page at Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County Batavia NY.