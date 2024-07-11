Genesee County's STOP-DWI night at the ballpark honors Sgt. Sanfratello's family with special tribute

Press Release:

Genesee County STOP-DWI and the Genesee County Youth Bureau are partnering with the Batavia Muckdogs to host the annual STOP-DWI Night at the Ballpark on Thursday, July 18 at Dwyer Stadium.

The Genesee County Youth Bureau has a limited supply of complimentary tickets available for youth and their families. Get your tickets before they run out by calling 585-344-3960.

This year’s STOP-DWI event is dedicated to the families of Genesee County law enforcement officers. Our officers put their lives on the line every day to serve & protect, while often missing holidays, celebrations, and other milestones with their children, spouses, parents, partners, siblings, and other family members.

Genesee County STOP-DWI will be recognizing this sacrifice with a special tribute to the Sanfratello family. Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello made the ultimate sacrifice when his life was lost in the line of duty on March 10. Throughout his 32 years of service, Sgt. Sanfratello spent countless hours away from his family dedicated to STOP-DWI work details.

Help us cheer on Sgt. Sanfratello’s family as they throw out this year’s first pitch. Join us for this family-focused evening with the Batavia Muckdogs. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. and the game starts at 6:35 p.m.

A special thank you to all event sponsors and contributors helping make this event possible including Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, Chapin Manufacturing, UConnect Care, Gerace Realty, Graham Corporation, Kiwanis of Batavia, LeRoy Moose Family Center, Lions Club of Batavia, Marchese Computers, Polish Falcons Nest #493, and the WNY Association of Chiefs of Police.