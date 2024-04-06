Genesee Justice relocating to office space at new Genesee County jail

Press Release:

Genesee Justice, a vital component of the Genesee County community, is pleased to announce its forthcoming relocation to a new office space at the state-of-the-art Genesee County Jail.

Effective Thursday, April 4, our new address will be:

Genesee Justice, 3839 West Main St Rd. Batavia.

We kindly request that all individuals who refer to our office note this address change to ensure seamless communication and service delivery.

For further inquiries, please contact 585-815-7821 or Genesee.Justice@co.genesee.ny.us