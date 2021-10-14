Genesee Lumber acquires Smith Lumber and Hardware Center in Lakeville

Press release:

Genesee Lumber is excited to announce the acquisition of Smith Lumber and Hardware Center at 5833 Big Tree Road in Lakeville, NY. For over 65 years, Smith Lumber and Hardware Center has been serving the community as a family-owned, quality lumber yard and home improvement center.



Going forward, Genesee Lumber will continue to carry premium products, superior hardware, and maintain staff with the expertise to assist both contractor and homeowner. This acquisition will serve to increase delivery and product availability in Lakeville and the surrounding area.



“This is a great opportunity for us to expand our business within the Western New York region. When the opportunity presented itself, we quickly realized it would be a good long-term move to strengthen both companies”, said John Harrower, president, and CEO.“



Genesee Lumber, also a family-owned business, has been serving Western New York for over 90 years. Built on the same family values that have been key to their success, Smith Lumber and Hardware is a welcomed addition to the Genesee Lumber family.