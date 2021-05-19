Genesee RiverWatch seeks nominations by June 30 for environmental leadership awards

Press release:

Genesee RiverWatch is seeking public nominations of individuals, organizations, projects or events for this year’s Elizabeth Thorndike Environmental Leadership Awards.

The nonprofit organization is devoted to preserving and promoting the Genesee River and its tributaries.

These honors recognize significant contributions to the RiverWatch Mission of "championing solutions that improve the water quality of the Genesee and initiatives that connect people to the River." A separate category of the awards recognizes volunteers whose work on behalf of Genesee RiverWatch has significantly aided it in furthering its Mission.

Awards are given in honor or Elizabeth Thorndike, longtime supporter of Genesee RiverWatch and one of the founders of its predecessor organization, the Center for Environmental Information.

Past award recipients have included: the Oatka Creek Watershed Committee , Seneca Park Zoo, City of Rochester, Genesee Headwaters Watershed Association, Kaeti Stoss/Delta Environmental, Mallards Dairy, and volunteers Chris Widmaier and Juliana Lanz.

Nomination forms are available on the Genesee RiverWatch website at www.GeneseeRiverWatch.org and must be returned by June 30.

Nominees must have demonstrated success in (1) improving the water quality of the Genesee River Basin; (2) creating environmental, recreational, and economic assets for their communities; and/or (3) connecting people to the river by encouraging them to explore, experience, and celebrate the river.

In recognition of current health advisories, Genesee RiverWatch plans to videotape the selected awardees and their work for presentation on its website, on YouTube, and in selected media outlets.

Genesee RiverWatch improves the water quality of the Genesee River and its tributaries to create environmental, recreational and economic assets for its communities. We also connect people to the river, encouraging them to explore, experience and celebrate the river.