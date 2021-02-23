Genesee Sno Packers host seventh annual Bikini Rally to fight breast cancer

Press release:

The Genesee Sno Packers will host their seventh annual Bikini Rally to combine the passion for snowmobiling and the ability to help men and women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Participants will brave the winter weather to compete for hottest ride crowd favorite, most original and most pledges.

In addition to raising money for men and women fighting breast cancer, money raised will also benefit local snowmobilers.

“We are excited to bring some summer spirit to winter as we host our seventh annual Bikini Rally, bringing together our snowmobiling community to help those diagnosed with breast cancer,” said James Elmore, New York State Snowmobile Association past president and Genesee Sno Packers Board of Directors member.

“This fun-filled day has a very serious purpose, and we hope to provide a valuable benefit to the The Pink Fund.”

Admission is $5 per person. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and gates will open at noon.

Genesee Sno Packers Snowmobile Club Inc. -- member club of the New York State Snowmobile Association