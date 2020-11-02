Genesee Society of Model Engineers cancels 'Great Batavia Train Show' Nov. 15 at Call Arena

Press release:

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers announces the cancellation of the fall “Great Batavia Train Show” that was scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15th, at the Call Arena, Genesee Community College, Batavia.

The show that typically attracts 1,200 to 1,500 model railroad enthusiasts and railfans from across Western and Central New York, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Southern Ontario, Canada is the latest club event to become a casualty of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The GSME appreciates the efforts of the GCC administration in trying to get the event approved,” said Mike Pyszczek, show chairman. “Unfortunately, like so many other gatherings, we will have to wait for our next opportunity to meet.”

The next “Great Batavia Train Show” is scheduled for April 11.