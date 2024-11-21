Genesee Society of Model Engineers to host 22nd holiday open house December 7

Press Release:

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers will host the club's 22nd Annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 7, at the club's facilities located at 50 Main Street (Rte. 63), Oakfield (above the M&T Bank). The "FREE" event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stairway access only.

The club's facilities feature operating layouts in O Gauge (Lionel), HO & N. Club members will be available to answer your model railroading questions. A great family-oriented event filled with photo-ops and fun for kids of all ages.

"The Christmas holidays seem to bring back those childhood memories of a model train and miniature village around the Christmas tree", says club President Mike Bakos. "Our members are busy keeping the tradition of trains and the holidays alive. We invite you to visit and enjoy one of Genesee County's best kept secrets."

This year's Open House will be one of the many events featured as part of Oakfield’s Christmas in the Village celebration along with many other family-oriented activities taking place in the village throughout the day.

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers is located at 50 Main Street (Rte. 63), Oakfield (above the M&T Bank) and is open Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Business meetings are held on the last Tuesday of each month. Visit www.gsme.org. Like us on Facebook.