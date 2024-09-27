Genesee Society of Model Engineers to host the 105th 'Great Batavia Train Sale' October 13

Press Release:

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers will host the 105th “Great Batavia Train Sale” on Sunday, October 13, 9:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m., at the Richard C. Call Arena, Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia. Admission is $6 for Adults, $3 for under 18 years, and Free for under 13 years.

The popular train show typically attracts 1,200 to 1,500 model railroad enthusiasts and railfans from across Western and Central NY, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Southern Ontario. There are over 100 vendors occupying 250 tables offering merchandise ranging from antique railroad artifacts to the most modern digitally controlled model trains. This bi-annual show has steadily grown to become one of the premiere events of its kind in Western New York.

The train club hosts two shows each year, a Spring show, and a Fall show. A free Open House is held, typically, on the first Saturday of December at the Club’s facilities in Oakfield where club members maintain operating layouts in O Gauge (Lionel), HO & N scale.

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers is located at 50 Main Street (Rte. 63), Oakfield (above the M&T Bank), and is open Tuesdays from 7 - 9 p.m. Business meetings are held the last Tuesday of each month. Visit www.gsme.org. Like us on Facebook. Visitors welcomed. (Stair access only.)