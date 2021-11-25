Local Matters

November 25, 2021 - 7:58am

Genesee Symphony Orchestra Friday Night Christmas Concert at HLOM

posted by Press Release in hlom, batavia, news.

Press release:

Join us Fridays at the Holland Land Office Museum during our 20th Annual Wonderland of Trees, sponsored in part by Tompkins Bank of Castile and WBTA, to be serenaded by groups of musicians from the Genesee Symphony Orchestra. On Friday, November 26th, December 10th, and December 17th from 6-8:30 various members of the GSO will bring the holiday spirit to the Holland Land Office Museum. November 26th will feature a brass quartet; December 10th a cello and French Horn duet; December 17th a flute quartet. Tickets to the concerts are $5 or $4 for museum members. Tickets are limited to 20 people due to space. Masks are required.

