Genesee Transportation Council hosting board meeting with public forum on Thursday

Press Release:

The Genesee Transportation Council (GTC), the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region, will hold one of its quarterly Board meetings on Thursday, August 22, at 8:30 a.m. at RGRTA, located at 1372 East Main Street in Rochester.

Each Board meeting is open to the public. A public forum is included at the beginning of the meeting to allow for public comment on meeting agenda items before the GTC Board takes action.

Observers are welcome to attend in person or will have the opportunity to watch and participate online by visiting: www.publicinput.com/GTCBoard. On this webpage, observers will be able to listen to and view a live feed of the meeting. Individuals may also call in to listen to the audio portion with a toll-free phone number (855)-925-2801 Meeting code: 8998 and follow the prompts to record a voice message or speak in real-time during the public forum portion of the meeting. Observers will have the opportunity to submit questions and comments via chat, email to GTCBoard@PublicInput.com, or text X16216 to 855-925-2801.

The agenda and meeting materials are available at www.gtcmpo.org.

The United States Department of Transportation requires every metropolitan area with a population over 50,000 to have a designated MPO to qualify for receipt of federal highway and transit funds. GTC is the MPO for the nine-county region, which includes Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.

The GTC Board consists of elected officials from the nine counties, the City of Rochester, and representatives of other local, regional, state and federal transportation-related agencies. The Board provides direction to the staff, establishes policy, and approves all activities and major work products, including the Long Range Transportation Plan, Unified Planning Work Program, and Transportation Improvement Program which detail how federal transportation funding is used in the greater Rochester planning area.

GTC will provide accommodations for anybody who wishes to participate in this meeting despite disability or proficiency in English. Please contact GTC at (585) 232-6240 or send email to contactgtc@gtcmpo.org to arrange for auxiliary aids or language services at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.