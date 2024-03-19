Genesee Valley BOCES celebrates 26 new nursing graduates

Press Release:

In the heart of the Genesee Valley, a new generation of healthcare warriors stepped into the light on Friday, March 8, ready to embark on a journey defined by compassion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to serve.

The Genesee Valley BOCES (GV BOCES) School of Practical Nursing celebrated the graduation of its latest LPN class, a group of 26 individuals whose dreams of nurturing and healing had finally taken flight.

Among these graduates, Jenna Merdak shone as the Valedictorian, with Bryce Wallamn honored as the Salutatorian. Their achievements were a beacon of hope and a testament to the resilience each student had demonstrated. In a world where the healthcare landscape was marred by shortages and challenges, more than half of these graduates had already conquered the NCLEX exam, marking the beginning of their journey into nursing with triumphant success.

Krista Jaggard, one of the proud graduates, reflected on her path to nursing. Her journey was a tapestry of experiences, from human services to home health aide and from CNA to standing at the threshold of her dream.

"I find it gratifying to help others. It makes my life better knowing I’m doing something good for society," Jaggard said, echoing the sentiment of her peers.

Her ambition to work in the operating room or emergency department was fueled by a love for the profession and the pride she shared with her classmates—a sentiment that had them all riding high on cloud nine.

For Ashley Staples, another graduate, the LPN program was a dream deferred but never abandoned. Juggling the responsibilities of motherhood with the rigors of nursing school, she exemplified determination.

"I knew I had to put nursing school first, and missing out on my kids' activities was hard, but I knew I had to study because if not, I could fail, and I couldn't do that because nursing is my future," Staples shared. Her journey was a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made in pursuit of a calling.

Kristen Bedard, having dedicated thirteen years to caring for the elderly, aspired to bring her wealth of experience and compassion to pediatric nursing. The challenge of stepping outside her comfort zone and the joy of connecting with new people had propelled her forward.

"If nursing is something you’ve always dreamed of doing, go for it and do the work. Trust your gut, and you will accomplish your goals," Bedard advised, her words a beacon for future nurses.

Marisa Dale, an LPN Instructor, offered wisdom and a touch of realism to her students. "What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make," she quoted, emphasizing the profound impact nurses have on their patients' lives. "You are a nurse, and patients rely on you. Never ever lose sight of the patients," Dale reminded them, underscoring the sacred bond between nurse and patient.

The ceremony was a mosaic of emotions, with each graduate being pinned, some by family members who were nurses themselves. This tradition, linking generations of caregivers, underscored the deep-rooted connections and shared commitments that bound them.

Behind the success of these graduates stood a dedicated team of LPN instructors, whose unwavering support and guidance were pivotal in navigating the rigorous journey of nursing education. These educators, with a blend of expertise, patience, and passion, crafted an environment where learning flourished amidst challenges.

Their tireless efforts, often extending beyond the confines of the classroom, ensured that every graduate was not just prepared academically but was also instilled with the core values critical for a successful nursing career.

The graduates, Julie Affeldt, Kristen Bedard, Andrew Brown, Amanda Buckner, Marjorie Castillo, Taylor Cox, Randi Donaghy-Bailey, Laniyah Dukes, Heather Findley, Koran Glover, Anessa Gonzalez, Shaquille Harp, Kimberly Hedgebeth, Jazmine Holmes, Krista Jaggard, Jolynn Lamphrom, Lanina Martinez, Shallie McMullen, Jenna Merdak, Diana Morales-Rosario, Sydnie Santillo, Noah Schultz, Ashley Staples, Bryce Wallamn, and Kayla Wilson, stood at the gateway to their futures, intent on making a meaningful difference.

As they embarked on their respective paths, the words “on hard days, never forget why you became a nurse" served as a compass, guiding them through the trials and triumphs that lay ahead. In the heart of the Genesee Valley, a new chapter in healthcare had begun, heralded by the courage, dedication, and compassion of 26 remarkable individuals.

Submitted photos.