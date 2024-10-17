Genesee Valley BOCES hosting fall open house at Batavia campus October 23

Press Release:

Genesee Valley BOCES (GV BOCES) is excited to announce two upcoming Fall Open Houses designed to welcome students, families, and community members to explore the variety of career and technical programs available. These events will be held at Batavia and Mt. Morris campuses, providing an opportunity for future students to learn more about career pathways and for current students to showcase their work.

Batavia Campus Open House

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: 8250 State Street Road, Batavia

Programs Featured: Career & Technical Education, ITP, Alternative Education, Transitions, WEST, and other future student opportunities.

At the Batavia campus, families will have the opportunity to visit classrooms, meet instructors, and explore the hands-on learning environments offered through GV BOCES' diverse programs. Career and Technical Education (CTE) students will also be able to connect with industry representatives and learn about the pathways available in trades and technical careers.

Mt. Morris Campus Open House

Date: Thursday, October 24

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: 27 Lackawanna Ave., Mt. Morris

Programs Featured: Career & Technical Education, ITP, and Alternative Education

The Health Careers and Sports Science programs will be located at the GCC Dansville Campus – 31 Clara Barton St., Dansville

Health Careers Academy – Room 115

Sports Science Academy – Room 114

Other off-campus programs will also be featured, with separate locations highlighted below:

Diesel Mechanics Program – 28 Mill St., Mt. Morris (off-campus)

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Program – 3360 Gypsy Lane, Mt. Morris (off-campus)

Both the Diesel Mechanics and EMS programs are located off-campus at their respective addresses, providing hands-on learning in real-world environments. Visitors are encouraged to stop by these off-site locations to see the specialized equipment and training available in each program.

At the Mt. Morris campus, families and prospective students will have the opportunity to explore different programs on the Academy and CTE side.Each of these programs will offer students valuable insights into potential career paths and educational opportunities that prepare them for success in skilled trades, healthcare, emergency services, and beyond.

Come Join Us! GV BOCES encourages all parents, guardians, and prospective students to attend these informative open houses. Whether you are interested in exploring a career in health, technology, mechanical trades, or emergency services, these events provide an excellent opportunity to see the resources and opportunities available through Genesee Valley BOCES.