Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble presents fall concert November 23

Press Release:

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble (GVWE) will host its Fall Concert on Saturday, November 23, at Elba Junior/Senior High School, located at 57 South Main St., Elba. The concert is set to begin at 4 p.m.

The GVWE aims to provide the Greater Genesee Valley audience with both new and familiar live music while offering its members the opportunity to perform challenging wind ensemble literature. This concert also creates a opportunity for the conductor and musicians to enhance their collective musical talents.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (55+) & Veterans, $5 for students (with ID), and children 5 years old & under are Free.

The featured works of art for the evening include:

The Pride of Camillus by William Palange

Scenes from the Louvre by Norman Dello Joio

Some Treasures Are Heavy with Human Tears by John Mackey

Norwegian Rhapsody by Clare Grundman

Dans Bacchanale by Saint-Saëns, arranged by Jay Bocook

Roman Holiday by Alfredo Antonini, arranged by John Cacavas

Marvin Hamlisch Showcase, arranged by Warren Barker

Alan Silvestri: A Night at the Movies, arranged by Michael Brown

Veni, Veni, arranged by Chip Davis, adapted by Robert Longfield

Solid Men to the Front by John Philip Sousa

The concert will conclude with a special holiday encore

The conductor for the evening will be Philip J. Briatico, conductor and founder of the GVWE.

For more information, please contact the Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble at geneseevalleywindensemble@gmail.com or visit their website at www.geneseevalleywindensemble.org. Follow them on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter).