 Skip to main content

Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble sets spring concert with 'world premiere' for April 27

By Press Release

Press Release:

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble (GVWE) will be performing their Spring Concert & Premiere at Elba Junior/Senior High School on Saturday, April 27 at 4 p.m. There will be a pre-concert chat beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The GVWE Spring Concert's featured works include:

  • Celebration - William Palange
  • Dark Ride – Laurence Tallman *World Premiere*
  • La Bamba De Vera Cruz – Terig Tucci
  • O Magnam Mysterium – Morten Lauridsen
  • Selections from Encanto- Lin-Manuel Miranda, arr. Paul Murtha
  • On An American Spiritual- David R. Holsinger
  • Mambo- Leonard Bernstein, arr. Michael Sweeney
  • Glee Showstoppers: Jump, Total Eclipse of the Heart, The Safety Dance, Dream On- arr. Jay Bocook
  • Firebird Suite- Igor Stravisky, arr. Robery Longfield
  • The Stars & Stripes Forever- John Philip Sousa

Conductors for the spring concert are:

  • Philip J. Briatico, conductor & founder of the GVWE
  • Harold McJury- Member Conductor

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors(55+) and veterans, $5 for students (with ID), and free for children under 5 years old.

For more information email geneseevalleywindensemble@gmail.com or visit www.geneseevalleywindensemble.org

Authentically Local