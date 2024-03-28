Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble sets spring concert with 'world premiere' for April 27

Press Release:
The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble (GVWE) will be performing their Spring Concert & Premiere at Elba Junior/Senior High School on Saturday, April 27 at 4 p.m. There will be a pre-concert chat beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The GVWE Spring Concert's featured works include:
- Celebration - William Palange
- Dark Ride – Laurence Tallman *World Premiere*
- La Bamba De Vera Cruz – Terig Tucci
- O Magnam Mysterium – Morten Lauridsen
- Selections from Encanto- Lin-Manuel Miranda, arr. Paul Murtha
- On An American Spiritual- David R. Holsinger
- Mambo- Leonard Bernstein, arr. Michael Sweeney
- Glee Showstoppers: Jump, Total Eclipse of the Heart, The Safety Dance, Dream On- arr. Jay Bocook
- Firebird Suite- Igor Stravisky, arr. Robery Longfield
- The Stars & Stripes Forever- John Philip Sousa
Conductors for the spring concert are:
- Philip J. Briatico, conductor & founder of the GVWE
- Harold McJury- Member Conductor
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors(55+) and veterans, $5 for students (with ID), and free for children under 5 years old.
For more information email geneseevalleywindensemble@gmail.com or visit www.geneseevalleywindensemble.org.