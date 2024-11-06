George Borrello grateful to return to State Senate for another term

Press release:

Senator George Borrello expressed his gratitude to the voters of New York’s 57th Senate District for their trust in his continued leadership. Running unopposed, Senator Borrello was re-elected to his third term in the State Senate, reaffirming his commitment to upholding the conservative values of Western New York.



“I am honored to serve as your Senator, and I thank you for your steadfast support,” Senator Borrello said. “As Albany pushes its extreme agenda, I am more determined than ever to defend hardworking New Yorkers who feel left behind.”



As Chair of the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, Senator Borrello celebrated the return of all 21 Republican incumbents plus the pickup of a seat in Brooklyn that will end the Democrats’ supermajority. He welcomed Stephen Chan as the newest member of the Senate Republican Conference. “Stephen’s election sends a strong message that New Yorkers are calling for leaders who put public safety and common sense first,” said Borrello. “With dedicated allies like Stephen, we’re positioned to tackle crucial issues—repealing disastrous bail reform, ending harmful sanctuary policies, and making our state more affordable for everyone. His addition strengthens our Conference and amplifies the voices of New Yorkers demanding change.”



Senator Borrello congratulated newly elected Assembly allies, including Andrew Molitor and Joe Sempolinski in the 150th and 148th Districts, Andrea Bailey in the 133rd District, and returning Assemblymen, Stephen Hawley and David DiPietro. “Andrew, Joe, Stephen, David, and Andrea bring strong voices to Albany,” he said. “They will be valued partners in the effort to address public safety, tax relief, and job creation across the state."



Senator Borrello also praised President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, calling it a testament to America’s desire for change. "This win shows our country is done with reckless policies. President Trump will bring strength and stability back, especially as we fight the far-left agenda in New York.” Borrello emphasized that the Trump administration will address failed border policies that have created chaos, strained resources, and increased crime. "President Trump will re-secure the border and put American families’ safety first.”



Senator Borrello also expressed regret over the passage of Proposition 1, despite the strong grassroots efforts he helped lead in opposition to the amendment. “Prop 1 was a Trojan Horse designed to undermine our freedoms, threaten parental rights, and erode the values that define our communities,” he said. “While the outcome was disappointing, the dedicated grassroots efforts from people across the state helped raise awareness of the dangers lurking in this so-called ERA. We will not stop fighting to protect our state from such dangerous overreach.”



Entering his next term, Senator Borrello remains committed to fighting for lower taxes and safer communities as well as supporting small businesses. He will continue his work toward a brighter future for Western New York and the Empire State.