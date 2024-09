Press Release:

Georgia-Pacific, located at 4E-Treadeasy Avenue in Batavia, will be performing its annual water pump testing on Friday, September 27, at 11:30 a.m., as required by applicable fire protection codes.

This test may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about 5 minutes or until it is clear."