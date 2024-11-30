Get festive with the Oakfield Betterment Committee's Christmas decorating contest

Press Release:

The Oakfield Betterment Committee is thrilled to announce our annual Christmas Decorating Contest, inviting residents and businesses from the Oakfield and Alabama areas to help us make the season merry and bright!

This is your chance to spread holiday cheer, showcase your creativity, and compete for fantastic prizes. Here’s what you need to know:

Who Can Enter? Oakfield and Alabama residents and businesses.

How to Sign Up: Register by November 30 using this link: Sign Up Here.

Judging Period: December 7 through December 14.

Prizes:

For residents, the top three winners will receive gift cards to an Oakfield-Alabama business of their choice:

First Place: $200

Second Place: $100

Third Place: $50

For businesses, the first-place winner will receive a commemorative plaque to celebrate their holiday spirit!

Let’s come together to light up our community and make this holiday season unforgettable. For questions or more details, contact Jamie at 585-704-6663 or Jamie@oakfieldbetterment.com.

Don’t delay, sign up today and let your decorations dazzle!