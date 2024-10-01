Get ready for the next Richmond Reads with events leading up to author Peter Heller's visit

Press Release:

Richmond Reads presents programs in advance of author visit The Richmond Memorial Library is excited to announce a slate of events in advance of the 2024 Richmond Reads author visit on Thursday, October 24.

Richmond Reads is a community one-book program designed specifically for the Richmond Memorial Library community. The goal of the program is for the community to join together in reading the chosen title, and then to participate in subsequent discussions and programs.

This year’s Richmond Reads selection is The Last Ranger by Peter Heller. Published in July of 2023, The Last Ranger is described as “a lush and vivid mystery set in Yellowstone National Park where a skirmish between a local hunter and a wolf biologist turns violent, and a park ranger, facing his own personal demons, sets out to determine what really happened.” (publisher description)

Heller is the best-selling author of The Guide, The River, Celine, The Painter, and The Dog Stars, which has been published in twenty-two languages. Heller is also the author of four nonfiction books, including Kook: What Surfing Taught Me About Love, Life, and Catching the Perfect Wave, which was awarded the National Outdoor Book Award. He holds an MFA in poetry and fiction from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and lives in Denver, Colorado.

Peter Heller will visit the Richmond Memorial Library at 7 pm on Thursday, October 24. He will give a talk, reading, and sign books. There is no registration for this event, but space is limited and will be first come, first served.

Copies of The Last Ranger are available for sale at the front desk at RML for $20 (hardcover) and $15 (paperback). Several of Heller’s other books are also available for sale for $15. Books will be for sale the night of the author visit.

The Richmond Reads committee is pleased to offer several other programs leading up to the author visit:

Wednesday, October 2 at 7 p.m.: Join the International Wolf Center for their “Wolves at Our Door” program on Zoom. Register at batavialibrary.org/calendar

Monday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30 a.m.: Community Book Discussions. Join us to discuss The Last Ranger. Copies are available to borrow or purchase at the library. The only requirement to attend is to read the book!

Thursday, October 10 at 6 pm: Movie Screenings at RML: Richmond Reads Edition- Join us to watch the first episode of Ken Burns’ documentary The National Parks: America’s Best Idea as we learn about the advent and history of America’s National Parks. Refreshments served. 120 minutes, rated TV-G.

Richmond Reads Review Contest: Write a review of The Last Ranger for a chance to win dinner with Peter Heller and the Richmond Reads committee on Thursday, October 24, courtesy of the Friends of the Library! Contest closes on October 16 at 5 pm. All information, contest rules and entry form are available at the library or at batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads.

For more information, visit batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads.

Richmond Reads is sponsored by the Richmond Memorial Library and The Friends of Richmond Memorial Library with special sponsorship from the Alfred C. O’Connell Library at GCC.