Get tax help and e-file for free at Richmond Memorial Library this tax season

Richmond Memorial Library is pleased to partner with volunteers from the New York State Department of Tax and Finance to offer income-eligible citizens assistance with filing their taxes online this tax season.

Tax Department employees will walk you through your income tax returns, step-by-step, as you complete and e-file your tax return for free.

  • If you earned $79,000 or less in 2023, you qualify.
  • Safe and secure online tax software.
  • Use on-site computers, or your own laptop, tablet, or mobile device.
  • You only need basic computer skills and an active email account.

Sessions will be offered on Thursdays in February, March and April:

  • Feb. 1
  • Feb. 8
  • Feb. 15
  • Feb. 22
  • Feb. 29
  • March 7
  • March 14
  • March 21
  • March 28
  • April 4
  • April 11 

Appointment slots are 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. 

Those interested must schedule an appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact the library at 585-343-9550 x3, or visit the reference desk Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross Street in the City of Batavia. Find the library online at batavialibrary.org.

