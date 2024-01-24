Get tax help and e-file for free at Richmond Memorial Library this tax season

Press Release:
Richmond Memorial Library is pleased to partner with volunteers from the New York State Department of Tax and Finance to offer income-eligible citizens assistance with filing their taxes online this tax season.
Tax Department employees will walk you through your income tax returns, step-by-step, as you complete and e-file your tax return for free.
- If you earned $79,000 or less in 2023, you qualify.
- Safe and secure online tax software.
- Use on-site computers, or your own laptop, tablet, or mobile device.
- You only need basic computer skills and an active email account.
Sessions will be offered on Thursdays in February, March and April:
- Feb. 1
- Feb. 8
- Feb. 15
- Feb. 22
- Feb. 29
- March 7
- March 14
- March 21
- March 28
- April 4
- April 11
Appointment slots are 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Those interested must schedule an appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact the library at 585-343-9550 x3, or visit the reference desk Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross Street in the City of Batavia. Find the library online at batavialibrary.org.