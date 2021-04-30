Get Vaccinated: County announces J&J COVID vaccine clinics

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) have single dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen (J&J) vaccination clinics with appointments available targeting those who are 18 and older and open for any New York State individuals, who reside, work or study in the state.

“The CDC and Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended that the use of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine resume in the United States,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health. “To learn more about the safety of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine please visit the CDC.

"We encourage everyone to talk with their primary care provider if they have concerns about any of the vaccines. With the options we currently have we continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated with the vaccine they are comfortable receiving.”

All clinics offer walk-in opportunities; however, we encourage you to register via the vaccination webpage or use the vaccine registration help lines below, and choose the appropriate J&J link.

The GCC clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5 th from 9 – 11 a.m.

from 9 – 11 a.m. Genesee County Office for the Aging, Downtown Batavia is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5 th from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. The Ridgeway Fire Hall clinic is scheduled for Thursday May 6 th from 9 – 11 a.m.

from 9 – 11 a.m. Orleans County Health Department is scheduled for Friday, May 7th from 10 a.m. – noon.

For those who do not have internet they can call the GO Health Vaccine Registration Help Lines:

Genesee: (585) 815-7168

Orleans: (585) 589-3170

These lines are ONLY to make vaccine appointments, are not able to answer COVID-related questions, an d are not associated with either Health Department.

Two weeks after receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine the individual will be determined to be "fully vaccinated." This will allow individuals to not have to quarantine if they are in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19.

They will also be able to attend large events/activities without having to be tested for entry, such as professional sports, weddings with over 100 guests, proms, graduations and more. Most importantly, you are protecting your health along with others you come in contact with.

If you are interested in making an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time to do it locally!

If you are a business/church/organization, that is interested in hosting a vaccination clinic at your location, please fill out the survey. One of our staff members will be in contact with you.

For those who are seeking testing, both health departments provide limited free rapid testing for those without symptoms at the respective health departments.

For Genesee County, a rapid test drive-through clinic is scheduled for May 6th at County Building #2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

For Orleans County, a rapid test clinic is scheduled for May 5th at the Orleans County Health Department at 14016 Route 31 West, Albion.

To register for testing go to the GO Health testing page and choose your preferred clinic location.