Girls Softball Summer Camp is July 12-14 at BHS varsity ball field, sign up now

From Jim Fazio:

The 2021 summer camp for Girls Softball will be held at the Batavia High School Varsity softball field from 9 a.m. to noon on July 12th-14th. The 15th and 16th will be used as rain dates.

The camp is open to girls ages 8-17 (age 8 to upcoming senior in high school) from any town.

The camp will feature Batavia Varsity Softball Coach Jim Fazio, Cheektowaga Coach Kevin Walkowski, Batavia Varsity Assistant Coach and Athletes Edge Coach Brian Mruczek, Batavia JV Coach Jamie Masters, Batavia Modified Coach Toni PLatten, and Batavia Stingers Coach Stan Kaus.

The camp will focus on the fundamentals of the game including hitting, throwing, fielding, base running, and pitching.

A catcher (can be a friend, parent, etc.) must be provided for those taking part in the pitching lessons, which are 9:15-10 a.m. All players will be grouped according to age, ability, or both.

Cost of the camp is $50 and includes a camp T-shirt. Multiple kids from the same family will cost $45 per player.

Make checks payable to Batavia Softball Boosters and mail to: Jim Fazio, 5190 Ellicott Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020 Contact info: (585) 356-0901, email: [email protected]

For an application to print out, click here.

For the required waiver form acknowleging student athlete's assumption of risk of physical injury, click here.