GLOW OUT, community organizations, kick off Pride Month on Wednesday

Press release:

With the support of Rochester Regional Health and a multitude of local, caring churches and organizations, GLOW OUT! will kick off Pride Month with a variety of youth-centered events on June 1 in Batavia.

Festivities begin at 3:30 pm at the Jerome Center’s War Memorial with a youth-created and youth-led Opening Ceremony featuring the Pride Flag being raised to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and hearing from youth what Pride means to them.

LGBTQ+ youth and their allies (ages 12-21) are then invited to GO Art! from 4:00 to 6:00 pm for their Drop-In Center which provides a safe space to share challenges and triumphs, meet new friends, and get ready for Pride. Visitors also have the opportunity to meet with a team of informed and supportive medical professionals from UMMC's Batavia Primary Care’s Family Medicine Doctors who are ready to answer questions and provide resources before summer starts.

The fun continues from 6:30 – 8:30 pm at Batavia’s First Presbyterian where a number of churches and organizations are throwing a big, fabulous Block Party featuring the Ice Cream and Chill Truck, rock painting, tie-dying, and tons of family fun! Feeling extra festive? Then come dressed in your ultimate Pride outfit, ready to dance, be fabulous, and win some really great prizes! During this time GLOW OUT! will also announce their Rainbow Court made up of the youth leaders for the upcoming year. These five superstars represent youth from three counties who work hard in their high school GSAs (Gender and Sexuality Alliances), and have been selected to share their talents in education, social justice, fundraising, social media, and activity planning. They will be creating meaningful and engaging events for the region’s LGBTQ+ in the year ahead and celebrating in the Pride Parade. We hope you join us in announcing and congratulating them! All ages are

welcome.

GLOW OUT! is thrilled to be starting our festivities with immense community support! Your appreciation and support of the LGBTQ+ population and the need to protect our youth has never been clearer. We thank you for your support! As the youth reminds us in their choice of songs, we’re all born beautiful!

I'm beautiful in my way because God makes no mistakes

I'm on the right track, baby, I was born this way

Don't hide yourself in regret, just love yourself, and you're set

I'm on the right track, baby, I was born this way

Pride Kick-Off events are free and open to the public. Please visit www.glowout.org for more information about the organization and upcoming Pride events, including the Parade and Festival taking place on June 11 in Batavia.