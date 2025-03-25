GLOW region high schoolers to participate in 19th annual Virtual Business Trade Fair at GCC

Press Release:

Genesee Community College is pleased to host the Virtual Business Trade Fair on Thursday, April 3. The trade fair will be set up in GCC's William H. Stuart Forum at the Batavia Campus from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for everyone to come and enjoy some virtual shopping.

The Virtual Business Trade Fair, facilitated and hosted by the Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) Program, provides students enrolled in economics and entrepreneurship courses with a hands-on learning opportunity to apply the theories, practices and knowledge from their classroom learning to an almost-real innovative business venture.

The students work collaboratively to develop all the components of a successful virtual business. They begin by writing mission statements and conducting extensive research into product features and competition, and then culminate their work in building advertising pieces and their trade fair displays.

The students' trade fair goal is to sell their products or services and allow the attendees to make purchases with virtual dollars. Community members are invited to come, pick up virtual spending dollars, shop any of the companies and support our local students. Thousands of virtual dollars will be given out to attendees to "spend." At the end of the trade fair, the business or school with the most virtual dollars and virtual sales will be recognized.

As in years past, high schoolers from the GLOW Region counties will come to the forum and set up booths to "sell" their virtual products and services. This year will feature the following high schooler-created companies:

Batavia High School featuring Thrive; 5 Star VIP Apparel; Unique

Geneseo High School featuring Genny Merch; Boujee Beans

LeRoy High School featuring Snack Sphere; Gear-X; Adrenaline Apparel; Templar Fitness

Oakfield-Alabama High School featuring Marty's In and Out Cleaning

Pavilion High School featuring JumpStart; Candy Shack; Goat's All In One; Cosmic Cleats

Volunteer bankers from M&T Bank will be on-site to help the virtual businesses to track and manage their sales.

For more information about the Virtual Business Trade Fair please contact Director of ACE Programs, Ann Valento at amvalento@genesee.edu