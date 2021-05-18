GLOW Region Solid Waste Committee to host 'Shred-a-thon' for personal documents June 12

Press release:

The GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee is pleased to announce that it will hold a Shred-a-thon for person documents. The program will be held Saturday, June 12 at the Town of Pavilion office/highway facility, located at 1 Woodrow Road (off Route 63 by the railroad tracks) in Pavilion.

The program will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., on first come, first served basis, without appointments. This is a free event and residents from Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties are eligible to bring materials.

Materials accepted include presorted documents such as medical, bank, tax and other records containing account numbers and/or private information.

Unacceptable materials include : magazines, newspaper clippings and manila folders and CANNOT include metal clips or bindings. There is a limit of five (5) boxes per vehicle. Box size should be no larger than 10” x 12” x 15” (banker’s box size). GLOW’s vendor, Genesee Data Management (Arcgo) will be securing materials in locked 95 gallon totes on site and taking them to their Batavia facility for shredding and recycling.

The program is made possible by a generous donation from Tompkins Bank of Castile, GLOW’s county contributions and a DEC MWRR grant. For questions on this and other GLOW programs contact the GLOW office at (585) 815-7906 or 800-836-1154 or (585) 344-2580, ext. 5463.