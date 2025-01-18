GLOW With Your Hands healthcare event needs sponsors March 17

Press Release:

GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare is building momentum for its third annual hands-on career exploration event for students to experience healthcare careers.

More than 600 students from Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties will take part in the event, held at Genesee Community College on March 17. Students will learn first-hand about exciting career opportunities in the healthcare sector by meeting representatives and professionals from a variety of healthcare organizations, careers, and training programs.

“The support of our regional sponsors play an integral role in the success of GLOW With Your Hands,” said Angela Grouse, Co-Chair, GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare. “We ask for your help in motivating the future leaders of our community to these impactful careers.”

“Since 2019, GLOW With Your Hands: Manufacturing and Healthcare have welcomed over 5,000 local students, educating them about the abundant local opportunities while providing businesses an interactive event to engage with those interested in pursuing a career in healthcare,” said Karyn Winters, Co-Chair, GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare. “By supporting this year’s event, our sponsors grow real opportunities for our students.”

Sponsorships for the March 17 event are available at the Platinum ($5,000), Gold ($2,500), Silver ($1,000), and Bronze ($500) levels.

For more information about GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare sponsorship, please visit https://www.glowwithyourhands.com/healthcare-sponsors-and-vendors.