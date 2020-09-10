GLOW Women Rise and the YWCA of Genesee County partner to give out school supplies and register voters

Press release:

GLOW Women Rise and the YWCA of Genesee County want to help families going back to school. On Monday, Sept. 14th in the City of Batavia's Austin Park, there will be tables set up offering school supplies, voter registration if needed, a light snack and, most important, support for moms!

Mothers and others are invited to come to Austin Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to pick up school supplies and have a light snack with other women who understand the ups and downs of "back to school" in the time of COVID-19. People can hang around and chat with friendly faces, or pick up supplies and go. We will have voter registration available as well!

"We thought providing free school supplies would be one way of expressing support for all the women who have been struggling through this unprecedented period in time," said Dorothy Avery, president, GLOW Women Rise. "We have all worked hard trying to figure out what is best for each of our families related to going back to school.

"We asked the YWCA to partner with us and they naturally were enthusiastic about the chance to help. We suspect there will be more upheaval through this school year so if we can introduce women going through the same types of things to each other, it will create a support system for them. Nobody should go through these times alone and we want women to know we are out here and we support them."

Millie Tomidy-Pepper, executive director, YWCA of Genesee County, said "We at the YWCA of Genesee County are pleased to be able to work with GLOW Women Rise to provide school supplies and register people to vote on Monday.

"As the YWCA of Genesee County works to empower women and eliminate racism, we see assisting women and children prepare for school and helping people register to vote to be at the core of our mission. The idea of helping women to join with other women to provide support through difficult times is essential.

"We need each other. We look forward to meeting you next week and to being a part of working together over the next months and years."

Women from anywhere in the GLOW region can come to Austin Park on Monday evening for the free school supplies -- while they last, enjoy light snacks, and register to vote. The park is located at 15 Jefferson Ave.