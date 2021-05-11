GLOW Women Rise holds forum June 5, deadline for GRIT Award nominations is May 14

Submitted photo and press release:

GLOW Women Rise invites the community to join us for our second annual Empowerment Forum, which will be held virtually on Saturday, June 5. The focus will be on the International Women's Day theme #ChooseToChallenge.

Discussions and workshops were selected to motivate participants to challenge themselves and each other in the areas of discrimination, personal finances, body positivity, and community. The Empowerment Forum is a free event (donations gratefully accepted) and is open to the community.

The keynote speaker will be the author and award-winning lecturer Tamara L. McMillan (inset photo right), Ph.D.c, CPSC. A Buffalo native, Tamara is also the founder of McMillan Empowerment Enterprises (MEE).

As an agent of change, MEE has shaped the lives of countless girls and women worldwide by providing tools of transformation while passionately empowering them to reconnect to their own life's purpose to embrace and narrate their own stories.

The Empowerment Forum encourages women's growth and networking across the region and is appropriate for adolescents and older, and is open to anyone interested in empowering women! Please encourage participation from the teen and young adult women in your lives.

GLOW Women Rise will also be honoring the GRIT Award winners.

The GRIT Award is given to women within the community who exhibit tenacity, fearlessness, and spirit in advocating for an underrepresented group in the GLOW region. Nominees for this honor can be submitted through the organization's website and are due by May 14.

The event includes taking a moment to recognize the loss of many women in our communities and our families. GLOW Women Rise encourages you to participate in this tribute by submitting a memorial at bit.ly/GWRMemorial.

The Empowerment Forum will be held virtually and can be viewed on computers, tablets, and on most cell phones.

To learn more and register, click here.

To nominate someone for the GRIT Award or to memorialize someone, please click here.

GLOW Women Rise is a registered 501c3.