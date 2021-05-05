GLOW Women Rise seeks nominations for their 2021 GRIT Award, deadline is May 14

Press release:

GLOW Women Rise is currently seeking nominations for their 2021 GRIT Award.

The GRIT Award is given to women in our community that exhibit tenacity, fearlessness,, and spirit in advocating for an underrepresented group in the GLOW region. There are no age requirements for nominees.

This year’s award winners will be honored during the second annual Empowerment Forum, which will be held virtually on June 5th. Tamara L. McMillan, author and an award-winning lecturer, will be the keynote speaker. The forum will also honor women that our community has lost over the past year.

GLOW Women Rise is a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organization that works to connect women and resources throughout the region while providing support and advocacy.

To nominate or to memorialize someone special, please visit us at GlowWomenRise.org or go to bit.ly/GWRNoms

Deadline for nominations is Friday May 14th.