GLOW YMCA cancels today's summer rec programs

Press release:

Summer Rec at Farrall, John Kennedy, Lambert and Williams parks will be canceled today, Thursday, July 8th due to severe thunderstorm bands expected to hit late morning through the remainder of the afternoon. Summer rec anticipates being open Friday, July 9th unless otherwise communicated to families.

Summer Rec will avoid canceling in advance unless absolutely sure of unsafe weather conditions (flooding, safety threat, heat-index risk or thunder/lightening storms)

For further questions regarding Summer Rec, please contact the GLOW YMCA (585) 344-1664.