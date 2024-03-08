 Skip to main content

GLOW YMCA swimmers qualify for state championship

By Press Release

Submitted photo of (from left to right) Top row: Daniel Hoffman, Phinehas Kelley, Annora Karcher, Annie Erion, Anna Kent, Keira Sidari, Tori Davis, Rose Reisdorf, Addison Winters, Caleb Henning
Middle row: Josh Pritchett, Damon Reich, Wyatt Fisher, Robert Hoffman, McKenzie Dosh, Macey D’Amico, Sarah Pritchett, Liliana Bellamy, Rowan Kelley
Bottom row: Nevada Newton, Sebastian Countermine, Lockerbie Newton, Connor Dervin, Anna Pritchett, Nina Kent, Reilly Davis



The GLOW YMCA Riptide Swim Team out of Batavia had a very successful regular season. 26 members met the age group qualification standards for the NYS YMCA State Swimming Championship. 

The meet will be held from March 15 - 17 at the Nassau Aquatic Center on Long Island. The ages of the swimmers range from 7 to 17 and attend local school districts including Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Le Roy, Oakfield-Alabama, St. Joseph’s School, and Pembroke. 

The team will compete in 58 individual events and 10 relays. The team is coached by Jen Pritchett, Andrew Fisher, and Emily Hirsch.

