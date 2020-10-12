GM of East Main Street McDonald's receives Outstanding General Manager Award, cash and trophy

Press release:

Holly Carney (photo above), general manager of the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 587 E. Main St., Batavia, has been selected to receive McDonald’s Outstanding General Manager Award. This is an accolade that recognizes only top performing 10 percent of McDonald’s Restaurant Managers.

Carney was one of only 33 McDonald’s Restaurant managers from New York State to receive the honor which includes a cash prize and a trophy. She has worked at McDonald’s for nine years, eight of which have been at this restaurant.

Ryan Richardson and Lisa Ryan from the McDonald’s corporate office, presented Holly with the Outstanding General Manager’s Award Tuesday Oct. 6 and they celebrated -- socially distant of course.

Also in attendance were restaurant owner Harry Schatmeyer and Darrin Glass, director of operations for the Schatmeyer organization.

"It’s awesome, so exciting," Carney said. "I have great people who are always where they need to be when they need to be there in order to deliver the best customer experience.”

McDonald's independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Outstanding General Managers Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald's and its customers.

“Holly’s done a fabulous job growing the restaurant, and delivering A-plus operation, both in the restaurant and the drive thru," Schatmeyer said. "This is well deserved.”

