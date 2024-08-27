Go back to school with the 'We’ve Only Just Begun' luncheon on September 17

Press Release:

The next "We’ve Only Just Begun" Sr. Luncheon: Theme: Back to School is on Tuesday, September 17 from 11:30-1:30 p.m. at the South Alabama Firehall, Route 63 (2230 Judge Road, Oakfield). Open to the public and welcome all!

Our speaker this month will be Dorothy Schlaggel, and she will be speaking about the Genesee County Cancer Assistance Program that she and two others were the founders of. Dorothy is a cancer survivor and she will be sharing how this program was developed to help the people in our County. You won’t want to miss this informative program this month!

Bring your favorite dish-to-pass OR make a donation at the door! Come and enjoy lunch and an afternoon of fun with old and new friends. Co-chairpersons: Michael Hamm and LaNora Thompson. Contact person LaNora Thompson (630) 888-8966.