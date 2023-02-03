GO Health announces free anti-rabies clinic on Feb. 9 at Town of Batavia highway garage

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department will be hosting a FREE anti-rabies immunization clinic on Thursday, February 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Batavia Town Highway Garage (3833 West Main Street Road, Batavia).

“We encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity to make sure that their animals are immunized against rabies and that the vaccinations are kept up to date,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “Rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Genesee and Orleans Counties and is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Please leave wildlife alone and do not feed, touch, or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or cats.”

Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats, and ferrets, but voluntary donations are accepted. Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. Limit 4 pets per car maximum.

To save time, please click here to fill out your registration form in advance. Be sure to print out two copies for each pet to be vaccinated and bring them with you to the clinic.

The next anti-rabies immunization clinics are as follows:

Genesee County Clinics at the Genesee County Fairgrounds (5056 East Main Street, Batavia, NY) Thursday, May 18 th , 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 10 th , 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 12 th , 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Orleans County Clinics at the Orleans County Fairgrounds (12690 State Route 31, Albion, NY) Saturday, April 15 th , 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7 th , 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 26 th , 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 21 st , 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



For more information on Health Department services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call 589-3278 for Orleans County or (585) 344-2580 ext. 5555 for Genesee County.