GO Health awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board

Press Release:

GO Health is pleased to announce that it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). Established in 2007, PHAB is the nonprofit organization that administers the national accreditation program, which aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.

“We are honored to receive recognition from PHAB for achieving national standards that enhance effectiveness and promote continuous improvement,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for GO Health. “This accreditation is our commitment to residents, partners, stakeholders, the legislature, and Board of Health that we will uphold the highest standards of services to keep our community safe and healthy.”

PHAB accreditation is awarded to health departments that meet or exceed a comprehensive set of quality standards and measures. This achievement signifies that GO Health operates with efficiency, accountability, and a dedication to continuous improvement.

"Earning accreditation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of GO Health in delivering robust high-quality public health services,” said Rochelle Stein, Chairman of the Genesee County Legislature. “This achievement reflects a strong commitment to the well-being of our residents. On behalf of the Genesee County Legislature, I am proud to recognize the team’s dedication and well-earned honor. I commend their steadfast commitment to the health and well-being of our community.”

"GO Health is so integral to our community, providing vast services that our residents depend on, from early intervention to lead poisoning, to rabies clinics, and much, much more," said Lynne Johnson, Chairman of the Orleans County Legislature. "Their accreditation again shows the high quality of their work and is a great example of how intermunicipal cooperation between Orleans and Genesee counties created a first-class public health operation to meet the public's needs.”

Accreditation is a mark of distinction that strengthens public health departments, enhances performance, and builds trust with the communities they serve. As accredited health departments, GO Health will continue to prioritize evidence-based practices, innovative solutions, and strong partnerships to ensure a healthier future for the residents of Genesee and Orleans Counties.

“The resilient GO Health staff, partners, and Board of Health played a vital role in making this a reality,” said Paul Grout, President of the Board of Health. “I want to especially thank Kristine Voos and Carie Doty, for taking on a leadership role in this process. Additionally, I extend my gratitude to Paul Pettit, the Accreditation Team and the entire staff for their hard work and dedication.”

For more information about GO Health programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org.