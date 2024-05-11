GO Health encourages public to get homes tested for radon

Press Release:

You can’t see it. You can’t smell it. But breathing in high levels of radon can increase your risk of lung cancer even if you don’t smoke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and it is estimated to cause over 21,000 deaths each year in the United States. This is the reason it is so important to get your home tested for radon.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that seeps into your home through cracks in the foundation, walls, and joints. It can be found in well water and dirt floors. Whether your home has a basement, sits on a slab, is brand-new or old, radon can build up and go undetected.

“Testing your home for radon is one of the easiest preventative health measures a homeowner can take,” stated Darren Brodie, Environmental Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “If your radon levels are low, we suggest you test every couple of years. If your radon levels are high, we can give you information about how to mitigate the radon. Either way, you have made an important step to keep your family safe.”

Testing your home with a short-term radon test kit is a quick and easy way to determine if there are high levels of radon in your home. Short-term test kits can be purchased at your local hardware store or through the New York State Department of Health website.

For more information on radon or Health Department programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call your respective health department at: