GO Health has three pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinics next week in Genesee County

Press release:

GO Health Departments will be on the road with Pop-up Clinics. The Pfizer vaccine is approved to vaccinate anyone 12 years old and older against coronavirus. All clinics are now available for walk-in and registration.

“The Pop-up Clinics are a great way for our residents to conveniently get vaccinated," said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health. "The clinics have been running very smoothly and residents seem happy that they don’t have to travel very far to get their vaccination.”

Pfizer, J & J and Moderna clinics offer walk-in opportunities; however, we encourage you to register via the links below and choose the vaccine that best works for you to guarantee your dose, better space your appointment time, and make your check-in process easier.

For those who do not have internet they can call the GO Health Vaccine Registration Help Lines:

Genesee: (585) 815-7168

Orleans: (585) 589-3170

These lines are ONLY to make vaccine appointments, are not able to answer COVID-related questions, and are not associated with either Health Department.

“This is a great opportunity for more people to get vaccinated and will help us enjoy activities this summer with fewer restrictions,” Pettit said. “There continue to be plenty of options to get any of the three vaccines offered.”

If you are a business/church/organization that is interested in hosting a vaccination clinic at your location, please fill out the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GOHealthPopUpVaccineClinic. One of our staff members will be in contact with you.

For those who are seeking testing, both health departments provide limited free rapid testing for those without symptoms at the respective Health Departments.

For Genesee County, a free rapid test drive-through clinic is scheduled for Thursday, June 3rd from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. at County Building #2, 3837 W. Main St. Road, Batavia. To register for testing for the Genesee Test Clinic: http://bit.ly/GeneseeTests.

For Orleans County, a free rapid test clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 2nd from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Orleans County Health Department at 14016 Route 31 West, Albion. To register for the Orleans Test Clinic: https://bit.ly/OCHDRapidTest.

Tuesday, June 1

1-5 p.m.

Six Flags Darien Lake / Human Resources -- 1501 Sumner Road, Corfu

J&J: Walk-ins & Appointment

http://bit.ly/JanssenDarienLake

Wednesday, June 2

1-4:30 p.m.

Genesee County Health Department -- 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia

Moderna: Walk-ins & Appointment

http://bit.ly/Moderna1Genesee

J&J: Walk-ins & Appointment

http://bit.ly/JanssenGenesee

Thursday, June 3

4-6 p.m.

Orleans County YMCA -- 306 Pearl St., Medina

Pfizer: Walk-ins and Appointment

http://bit.ly/OrleansYMCAPfizer

J&J: Walk-ins

Saturday, June 5

12-1 p.m.

Genesee County Health Department, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia

Pfizer: Walk-ins and Appointment

http://bit.ly/Pfizer1Genesee