GO Health highlights infant immunization week

Press Release:

April 22-29 is National Infant Immunization Week. National Infant Immunization Week is a yearly observation that highlights the importance of protecting infants from birth to two years of age from serious childhood diseases.

Vaccines, a successful public health tool, have greatly reduced infant deaths and disability caused by 14 preventable diseases like measles, mumps, whooping cough, chickenpox, and polio.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on-time vaccinations throughout childhood help provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases. Delaying vaccines leaves children unprotected during the time when they need vaccine protection the most.

“Children who may have missed or skipped vaccinations may be at an increased risk of diseases, which can be serious,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health).

“It is important to stay on track with well-child visits and recommended vaccination schedules. Please check with your healthcare provider to make sure your children are up to date on their routine vaccinations.”

For more information about vaccines and the diseases they prevent, visit these resources:

Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html

Vaccines for Your Children https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ Parenting Website https://www.healthychildren.org

For more information on GO Health’s Immunization Clinics or to set up an appointment, visit GOHealthNY.org. You can also contact your respective health department:

Genesee County- 585-344-2580 x5555 or Health@co.genesee.ny.us

Orleans County- 585-589-3278 or OCPublicHealth@orleanscountyny.gov

