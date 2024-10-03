GO Health is seeking community feedback on lead poisoning grant

Press Release:

Did you know that the only way to find out if your child has lead poisoning is by testing their blood?

“Signs of lead poisoning are often hard to see, so testing is very important,” said Darren Brodie, Environmental Health Director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “Children should be tested for lead at ages 1 & 2, or more often if your doctor thinks it is needed.”

The Genesee County Health Department has a grant to prevent childhood lead poisoning in the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties (GLOW) area. One of the main goals of the grant is to encourage parents and guardians to get their children tested for lead at ages 1 & 2.

In 2024, the GLOW Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program (CLPPP) used different ways to teach people about the dangers of lead poisoning. They put up educational billboards, bus ads, signs, and flyers to encourage lead testing. Program staff were on the radio and went to local events to educate residents directly. At two of these events, they provided free lead testing for kids 6 years and under.

We want to know what you think about our efforts this year to help us plan for the future.

Please take this short two minute survey here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GLOWEducation2024. If you complete the survey, you can choose to give your address and you will get a coupon for a free dairy product.

For questions or more information, contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555 or Health.GOlead@geneseeny.gov. You can also visit GOHealthNY.org.