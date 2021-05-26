GO Health launches new joint website that aims to be easier to access and more timely

Press release:

In collaboration with Newbird, Buffalo and funding from The Kresge Foundation, Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) are pleased to announce the launch of the new joint GO Health website.

“As chief health strategists for Genesee and Orleans Counties, GO Health has been building our cross-jurisdictional relationship to become consistent in our messaging and reflect our joint working relationship through our social media platforms and now through the branding of the GO Health logo and our new website,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health.

“This effort has been in the works for almost a year and a half in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe having a joint website will not only save time and resources, but be easier for our residents to access our forms, data and timely updates.”

There are two ways to access the new website: www.GOHealthNY.org or by going to the respective county websites and choosing Public Health.