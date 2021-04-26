GO Health offers first-dose Moderna vaccinations for New Yorkers 18 and older

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) have first-dose Moderna vaccination clinics with appointments available targeting those who are 18 and older and open for any New York State individuals who reside, work or study in the state.

“We have first-dose Moderna vaccination clinics scheduled on Tuesday, April 27th at the Ridgeway Fire Hall, Route 104, Medina; and on Wednesday, April 28th at the Athletic Center at Genesee Communiyt College Batavia Campus Center,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health.

“These clinics are open to anyone who is 18 and older. We want to see all of these clinics filled up with those who can also commit to returning for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 28 days later."

Walk-ins will be accepted at both clinics from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Currently in New York, being fully vaccinated will begin to offer opportunities that have been limited for the past year. Anyone who is fully vaccinated (two weeks after the J&J vaccine or the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna) will be able to participate in various activities without having to be tested for entry for events such as professional sports, weddings with more than 100 guests, proms, graduations and more.

Also, when fully vaccinated, the individual will not have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Most importantly, you are protecting your health along with others you come in contact with.

Visit the vaccination webpage at https://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccine. Choose either the GCC Moderna Clinic or the Orleans Moderna Clinic button and follow the directions. Keep the link handy, as there will be other clinics moving forward.

The buttons are live when we have that particular vaccine available. If the clinic is full or we do not have vaccine, it will show "No Appointments Available." Please share this information with family, friends, coworkers and social groups.

For those who do not have internet they can call the GO Health Vaccine Registration Help Lines:

Genesee: (585) 815-7168

Orleans: (585) 589-3170

These lines are ONLY to make vaccine appointments, are not able to answer COVID-19-related questions AND are not associated with either Health Department.

If you are interested in making an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time to do it locally!

If you are a business/organization, have 50 or more people that is interested in hosting a vaccination clinic at your location, please fill out the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GOHealthPopUpVaccineClinic

For those who are seeking testing, both health departments provide limited free rapid testing for those without symptoms at the respective Health Departments. For Genesee County, rapid test drive-through clinics are scheduled for April 27th & 29that County Building #2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. For Orleans County, rapid test clinics are scheduled for April 28th & 30th at the Orleans County Health Department at 14016 Route 31 West, Albion.

To register for testing go to the GO Health testing page: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GOHealthPopUpVaccineClinic and choose your preferred clinic location. Follow the directions.