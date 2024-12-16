GO Health offers tips to enjoy the holidays vape-free

Press Release:

As the holiday season approaches, many people enjoy gathering, celebrations, and family traditions. It’s a time to relax and reconnect, but for some, the holidays can bring extra stress. When people feel stressed, they often look for comfort or distractions, and this might make vaping more tempting – especially for those who already use nicotine.

Nicotine gives a short-term feeling of relief by boosting dopamine, a chemical that helps with mood. However, this can lead to dependence, making stress even worse in the long run.

“Some people use e-cigarettes to handle stress or anxiety,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “However, vaping to feel better creates a cycle of nicotine dependence, which can become another source of stress.”

This holiday season, try to take steps to stay healthy and manage stress in positive ways. By understanding your triggers and using healthy coping tools, you can enjoy the season without turning to vaping or other quick fixes.

Take the following steps to enjoy the holidays vape-free:

Start reducing your nicotine use before the holidays. Gradually cutting back ahead of time gives your body a chance to adjust and helps you prepare for extended time with family without facing withdrawal symptoms. By lowering your nicotine intake as the holidays approach, you can set yourself up for a more enjoyable and stress-free season.

Come prepared with healthier ways to cope with stress and triggers. Listening to your favorite songs, taking a walk, or practicing deep breathing techniques are great options to help distract you from cravings while supporting your body and mind in a positive way.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Staying refreshed can help reduce cravings and support your overall well-being. Keep a water bottle with you and sip regularly – using a straw can also help satisfy the oral fixation that often comes with vaping.

Stay active during the holiday season! You don’t have to run a marathon to keep moving. Simple activities like taking a daily walk, following an online yoga session, or enjoying outdoor fun like sledding or snowshoeing can go a long way in helping to manage nicotine cravings and boost your mood.

Keep your schedule packed with activities that don’t involve vaping. Plan outings with friends and family, try cooking a new recipe, make a snowman or ornaments for the tree. Staying busy helps you avoid boredom, which is one of the most common triggers for vaping.

Keep in mind that quitting isn’t easy, and it is okay to treat yourself! Set small goals, like making it through a morning, a day, or a week without vaping, and reward yourself when you achieve them. Celebrating milestones makes the process more enjoyable and helps build healthier habits over time.

Remember, the holidays do not have to be perfect, and managing stress is about progress, not perfection. Taking small steps to cope in healthier ways can make the season more enjoyable.

Get Help Today

If you are interested in quitting, or someone you know needs help quitting, help is available:

Visit the New York State Smokers' Quitline for quit-smoking and quit-vaping programs, or call 866-NY-QUITS (866-697-8487), to apply for a free starter kit of nicotine medications and to talk to a quit coach.

Talk to your healthcare provider about medications and counseling to help you manage cravings. Most health insurance plans, including Medicaid, cover services to help you quit.

For more information about GO Health Programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org or contact your local health department at:

Genesee County: 585-344-2580 ext. 5555

Orleans County: 585-589-3278

Follow GO Health on Facebook, Instagram and X at GOHealthNY.