Go Health reminds public about checking measles vaccination status

Press Release:

With traveling increasing for Spring Break, the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) are encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status.

If you are not up-to-date on the measles vaccine, contact your healthcare provider and get vaccinated. Cases of measles are increasing worldwide and in the United States.

Measles is typically brought to the United States by unvaccinated people who contract the virus by traveling to other countries. However, measles outbreaks are occurring more regularly in the United States.

In 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported measles cases in 16 states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and is easily spread through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left the area.

Infected people can spread measles to others from 4 days before through 4 days after the rash appears.

Measles symptoms typically include:

High fever (may spike to more than 104°)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Rash (3-5 days after symptoms begin)

“Getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine series is the best way to prevent measles,” stated Brenden Bedard, Director of Community Health Services for GO Health. “As many families are planning to travel in the upcoming weeks, it is important to know your vaccination status. The MMR vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect you and your family from measles.”

GO Health advises residents to check their vaccination status with their healthcare provider. Children, adolescents, and adults should have two doses of the MMR vaccine, at least 28 days apart. Unvaccinated individuals should contact their healthcare provider to see if the measles vaccine is right for them.

If you haven’t completed the MMR vaccine series and are traveling soon, there is still time to receive a vaccination to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus.

One dose of the MMR vaccine is about 93% effective and two doses are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

GO Health offers the vaccine to individuals who are underinsured and uninsured and you can call your respective health department to schedule an appointment. For more information on measles, visit the CDC.

For more information on GO Health programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call your health department at:

Genesee County: 585-344-2580 ext. 5555

Orleans County: 585-589-3278

