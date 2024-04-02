GO Health’s goal is to protect, connect, thrive during National Public Health week

Press Release:

The goal of National Public Health Week (April 1-7) is to recognize the contributions of public health and its workforce as well as highlight issues that can improve the health and well-being of our communities. This year’s public health theme is Protecting, Connecting, and Thriving: We Are All Public Health.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) take steps daily to protect our communities, connect with our partners, and help the citizens of our communities thrive.

We support and implement programs and interventions that address emerging health issues and topics including but not limited to chronic diseases, suicides, substance use disorders, overdose deaths, communicable diseases, maternal and child health, a safe environment, and social determinants of health.

We build strong and effective working relationships with community and healthcare partners and strive to make our communities as healthy as they can be.

“We are proud to serve the residents of Genesee and Orleans Counties,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for GO Health. “To mark National Public Health Week, we would like to thank our dedicated team at GO Health and our partners for their contributions to enhancing the well-being and quality of life of our residents.”

As individuals, families, communities, and public health workers, we are all interconnected and when we come together, we can achieve the goals of a healthy and thriving community.

GO Health invites residents of Genesee and Orleans Counties to celebrate National Public Health Week by participating in activities that promote personal well-being and foster a healthier, safer community.

Some suggestions include:

Try to eat more fruits and vegetables. Drink more water.

Be active. Find a new activity that you enjoy doing.

Commit to getting enough sleep. Adults should get at least 7 hours a night of sleep.

Quit smoking and vaping. Call the New York State (NYS) Quitline at 1-866-697-8487 for more information.

Avoid alcohol and drugs.

Make sure you are up-to-date on routine screenings for colorectal (colon) cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer.

Make sure you and your children stay up-to-date on routine immunizations.

Stay away from wildlife, including injured animals and pets that are not yours, to reduce your risk of rabies. Love your own, leave the rest alone.

Keep your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination.

Get your children tested for lead at ages 1 and 2. The only way to find out if your children have been exposed to lead is through a blood test.

Ensure your children visit their pediatrician regularly for well-child visits to track their growth and development.

Create a family emergency plan and build an emergency supply kit.

Learn how to administer Naloxone (Narcan), a nasal spray that can be used to reverse an opioid overdose. Narcan is available for free from the Genesee-Orleans-Wyoming Opioid Task Force by texting “Kit” to 1-877-535-2461.

To support your mental health, connect with others. Make time for the important relationships in your life. If you need help, reach out to the Care & Crisis Line at 585-283-5200.

Focus on self-care. Practice mindfulness, meditate, or try yoga to help relieve stress.

For more information on GO Health programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org or call your health department at:

Genesee County: 585-344-2580 ext. 5555

Orleans County: 585-589-3278

Follow GO Health on Facebook, Instagram, and X at GOHealthNY.