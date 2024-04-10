GO Health seeks more information about dog bite in Byron

Press Release:

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of a dog and its owner following a dog bite incident on Sunday, March 31. The incident occurred at Crosby’s (6890 Byron Holley Road) in Byron.

The owner was a male with a medium build. He had two dogs on flex leashes. The dog involved in the incident was described as a mixed breed, mostly white, with long hair, and medium-sized on a retractable leash.

The health department is trying to avoid unnecessary medical treatment for the victim, so it is important to locate the dog. If the dog is identified, the health department will request that the owner confine the dog at their residence for a ten-day observation period to monitor for symptoms of rabies.

If the dog remains healthy following the biting incident, it is then determined that there was no risk of rabies transmission through the saliva at the time of the bite incident. Post-exposure rabies vaccinations will not be

recommended for the victim. If the status of the dog cannot be identified, post-exposure rabies shots will be recommended to the victim.

If you have information about the location of the dog and its owner, please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.