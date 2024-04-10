GO Health sets quarterly Early Intervention meeting for April 17

Press Release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) will hold their quarterly Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council (LEICC) Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Genesee County Health Department (3837 West Main Street Road, Batavia) or by Zoom. Refreshments will be provided.

The LEICC is a supportive group made up of county officials, Early Intervention providers, childcare providers, parents of children with disabilities, and other community members.

The goal of the LEICC is to allow parents and other members the opportunity to voice their thoughts and concerns on the strengths and weaknesses of the Genesee and Orleans County Early Intervention Program and to work together to improve the program. The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments encourage parents to attend and offer input on how we can best meet the needs of all infants and toddlers in our local communities.

For Zoom connection information or more information on the meeting, please contact Deborah Krenzer-Lewter, Director of Children with Special Needs, at 585-344-2580 ext. 5572 or 585-589-2777.