GO Health to hosts its early intervention quarterly meeting Jan. 17

Press Release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) will be holding their Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council (LEICC) Quarterly Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the Orleans County Health Department (14016 Route 31, West Albion) or by Zoom.

Refreshments will be provided.

The LEICC is a supportive group made up of county officials, Early Intervention providers, childcare providers, parents of children with disabilities, and other community members. The goal of the LEICC is to afford the opportunity for parents and other members to voice their thoughts and concerns on the strengths and weaknesses of the Genesee and Orleans County Early Intervention Program and to work together to improve the program.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments are encouraging parents to attend and to offer input as to how we can best meet the needs of all infants and toddlers in our local communities.

For zoom connection information or for more information on the meeting, please contact Deborah Krenzer-Lewter, Director of Children with Special Needs, at 585-344-2580 ext. 5572 or 585-589-2777.