GO Health warns of increased bat encounters, advises residents to safely capture and call office

Press Release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) are alerting the public to a noticeable increase in bat encounters. As the weather gets warmer, bats become more active and may occasionally find their way into homes, particularly in older homes that are not properly sealed.

“If you find a bat in your home, safely capture it and immediately contact the health department,” advised Darren Brodie, Environmental Health Director for GO Health. “We can assess whether there was potential exposure and if the bat needs to be tested. If you are unable to safely capture the bat, call the health department for guidance on the next steps to take.”

In certain situations, a bat bite may go unnoticed. For example, if you wake up and find a bat in your room, discover a bat in a child’s bedroom, or see one near someone who is under the influence or otherwise impaired, it’s important to seek medical advice and have the bat tested for rabies.

To safely capture a bat:

Turn on all the lights and close all the windows.

Close the room and closet doors.

Wait for the bat to land.

While wearing thick leather-like gloves, place a coffee can, pail or similar container over the bat (Never handle a bat with your bare hands).

Carefully slide a piece of cardboard under the container to trap the bat.

Hold the cardboard firmly against the container, turn it right side up and tape the cardboard tightly to the container.

To watch a short video on how to safely capture a bat, check out this GO Health Minute.

If you do not feel comfortable capturing the bat or cannot do it safely, contact your local health department during regular business hours.

Genesee County: 585-344-2580 x5555

Orleans County: 585-589-3278

If it is after regular business hours, contact your county dispatch.