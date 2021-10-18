Godfrey's Pond hosts Point Breeze Yacht Club meeting

Press release:

The Point Breeze Yacht Club held its Annual Members' meeting and dinner on Saturday, October 16 in the clubhouse at Godfrey’s Pond.

Members came from Buffalo, Rochester, Batavia and Orleans County to enjoy a nice fall day at Godfrey’s with a great dinner catered by D & R Depot of Le Roy.

The Point Breeze Yacht Club is based at Orleans County Marine Park which is located on the Oak Orchard River at Point Breeze.

Anyone interested in becoming a member may contact the Commodore at [email protected].

Submitted photo: From left, Commodore Bob Bialkowski, Vice Commodore Erik Roth, Webmaster Bob Turk, Port Captain William Elliott, Acting Secretary Dan Schuth, Treasurer Madeline Bialkowski, Rear Commodore Emrys March. The secretary is Marietta Schuth.