Golf tournament hosted by smartDESIGN raises more than $3K for Habitat for Humanity

Press release:

On August 24, 2021, smartDESIGN Architecture, PLLC hosted its first annual golf outing. This year, smartDESIGN chose Habitat for Humanity of Genesee County as the charitable beneficiary. The tournament was a great success – raising $3,420 for Habitat for Humanity and an additional $390 from a basket raffle.

Habitat for Humanity provides housing to those in need by partnering with families to provide a hand up, not a handout. The mission of Habitat cannot be fulfilled without the support and generosity of local community members. Habitat is incredibly grateful for the generosity offered by smartDESIGN. To learn how you can help, please visit www.geneseehabitat.com.